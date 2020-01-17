NATIONAL SALES ASSISTANT
FULL TIME POSITION
JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Maintain national sales orders, revisions, pre-emptions/make goods, post-logs, weekly posting as needed and discrepancies for the Charlotte, NC and Montgomery, AL stations.
- Interface with the traffic department to ensure proper contract execution
- Provide clients and/or agencies with requested documentation in a timely manner
- Interact closely with stations’ rep firm offices and AEs located throughout the country
- Manage pre-emption reports including offering make goods for national clients via a variety of platforms
- Run reports from Wide Orbit upon request
- Other duties and responsibilities as assigned
- Punctuality, reliability, and dependability are required
Qualifications/Requirements
Basic Qualifications
- 2 years of relevant work in broadcast television
- Bachelor’s Degree-preferable or equivalent experience
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Proficient in Word and Excel
- Proficient in Wide Orbit, Videa, MediaLine and WO Programmatic
- Professional communication skills
- Ability to multi-task, problem solve and prioritize responsibilities
Requirements
- Ability to work under pressure while meeting daily deadlines
- Strong work ethic, leadership, prioritization skills, and professional behavior.
- Experience with Wide Orbit
- Willing to work overtime if necessary
- Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States
- Must be 18 years or older
Interested candidate must submit a resume to:
Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
Carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com
Equal Opportunity Employer
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE