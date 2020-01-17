NATIONAL SALES ASSISTANT

                                                          FULL TIME POSITION

JOB FUNCTIONS:

  • Maintain national sales orders, revisions, pre-emptions/make goods, post-logs, weekly posting as   needed and discrepancies for the Charlotte, NC and Montgomery, AL stations.
  • Interface with the traffic department to ensure proper contract execution
  • Provide clients and/or agencies with requested documentation in a timely manner
  • Interact closely with stations’ rep firm offices and AEs located throughout the country
  • Manage pre-emption reports including offering make goods for national clients via a variety of platforms
  • Run reports from Wide Orbit upon request
  • Other duties and responsibilities as assigned
  • Punctuality, reliability, and dependability are required

Qualifications/Requirements

Basic Qualifications

  • 2 years of relevant work in broadcast television
  • Bachelor’s Degree-preferable or equivalent experience  
  • Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Proficient in Word and Excel
  • Proficient in Wide Orbit, Videa, MediaLine and WO Programmatic 
  • Professional communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task, problem solve and prioritize responsibilities

Requirements

  • Ability to work under pressure while meeting daily deadlines
  • Strong work ethic, leadership, prioritization skills, and professional behavior.
  • Experience with Wide Orbit
  • Willing to work overtime if necessary
  • Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States
  • Must be 18 years or older

 

Interested candidate must submit a resume to:

Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

Carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

Equal Opportunity Employer

                                                                             NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

