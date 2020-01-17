NATIONAL SALES ASSISTANT

FULL TIME POSITION

JOB FUNCTIONS:

Maintain national sales orders, revisions, pre-emptions/make goods, post-logs, weekly posting as needed and discrepancies for the Charlotte, NC and Montgomery, AL stations.

Interface with the traffic department to ensure proper contract execution

Provide clients and/or agencies with requested documentation in a timely manner

Interact closely with stations’ rep firm offices and AEs located throughout the country

Manage pre-emption reports including offering make goods for national clients via a variety of platforms

Run reports from Wide Orbit upon request

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned