Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Danielle Wallace

PINSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Danielle Wallace. Wallace has been a teacher for the past nine years. She’s taught grades three through five and recently made the transition to Pre-K.

No matter what the age, she says being an educator is what makes her happy.

“When I was about 13 or 14, I started helping with our children’s ministry at the church I grew up in and I just thought, ‘Okay, this, I enjoy this,'” Wallace said. “I enjoy watching that light bulb moment; That moment where students just get it.”

Although it was an adjustment to change over to be a teacher for such young students, Wallace says it’s the best age to help shape them for the future.

“It could be the next president. It could be the engineer of a company,” Wallace said. “You get to influence the next generation, so what better way to do it than education.”

Wallace will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.