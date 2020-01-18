Dream Center holds fundraiser to help women and children

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennesseeans enjoyed a night in the tropics without leaving Jackson, all for a good cause.

Supporters of the Dream Center of Jackson filled the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a getaway to the Caribbean.

The Dream Center held its 10th annual night in the Caribbean to help raise money for day to day operations.

The funds will help with housing, utilities, groceries, gas, and other basic needs for the facility.

Executive director Gail Gustafson explains what they do at this 24 hour facility.

“We are an emergency shelter and transitional housing facility. We are faith based, and a 24-hour facility. We’re open around the clock, helping women and children who’ve lost their homes,” Gustafson said.

Last year, the Dream Center raised $150,000 dollars, and this year they hope to raise $200,000.