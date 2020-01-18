FCE club gathers for New Years meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. – Members with the FCE club met Saturday for a meeting.

The Madison County Family and Community Education County Council met Saturday. Tennille Short, UT extension agent for Madison County was a guest speaker at the meeting. Short says she discussed several programs happening through UT extension and how FCE club members can help support them.

Krisann Blair, president of the Madison County FCE County Council would like people to join their FCE clubs.

“I am hoping to get some people involved who are not involved in FCE, they were invited to come today and learn more about what we do,” said Short.

“We would love to have more people come and join our club come visit come see what we are about,” said Blair.

If you would like to join any of the FCE clubs, call (731) 668-8543.