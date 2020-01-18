Hundreds gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at annual parade

BOLIVAR, Tenn. – The streets of Bolivar were packed Saturday as many came together for a big celebration, the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

People didn’t mind braving the cold to wait for the parade, which has been a tradition in West Tennessee for many years.

“I came out to support the community and just moved back to my home state after returning so it was good to come out and just witness the parade,” said parade goer, Dorothy Greene.

Hardeman County churches along with first responders and other organizations marched in the parade honoring the civil rights hero.

“It was nice, real nice,” said a parade goer. “It was bigger than I thought it was when it first started so everything was real nice.”

Many people who came out to watch the parade say it is a great way to celebrate and honor Dr. King.

Parade goers share their favorite parts of the celebration.

“The band is good. It’s good to have the music go along with it. Definitely,” said Greene.

“My favorite part was it was men and women against crime,” said a parade goer. “Basically from my church Antioch. I thought everybody did good participation. They were pretty good with the candy as well,” said a parade goer.