Rainy And Windy First Half

Weather Update – 9:08 a.m. – Sunday, January 18th

Rainy and windy the first half of today with colder and drier weather coming in for the evening. In fact, rain will move out by early noon and the temperatures will sharply fall overnight into the upper 20’s. Windchills will be in the teens by Sunday morning and we’ll only warm into the upper 30’s in the afternoon tomorrow. Get ready for even colder weather on Monday!

TODAY

A brief period of mild temperatures along with rain showers and south winds gusting to around 30 mph. Highs will top out around 60 degrees.

TONIGHT

Gradual clearing and sharply colder. Lows in the upper 20’s with windchills in the teens! Northwest winds will gust at times to around 15 mph overnight.

Saturday is forecast to start wet with off-and-on rain for most of the morning. Showers will gradually come to an end during the early afternoon with clear skies by Saturday night. Temperatures starting out near 60°F will drop for most of the morning and afternoon reaching the upper 20s by sunrise Sunday. The wind will make it feel much colder! I’ll have the forecast wind chills on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News but you can always keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – http://facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com