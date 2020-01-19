Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day upcoming celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“Dr. Kings life and legacy continues,” said Jackson-Madison County NAACP President Harrell Carter.

To kick off the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., local organizations will invite the community for a breakfast at the T.R. White Sportsplex at 8am.

“Lane College Chapter of the NAACP and the Jackson Madison County youth council will have that task of providing that breakfast in remembrance of Dr. King,” said Carter.

Another MLK breakfast celebration will be held at the University of Tennessee at Martin at 9am, located at the Boling University Center, Duncan Ballroom.

Jackson-Madison County NAACP President Harrell Carter said along with the breakfast there will be a number of events throughout the day in the Hub City.

For instance, the March for Freedom at 10:15am followed by a MLK Life and Legacy Remembrance service at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 10:45am.

“We will have a day of volunteerism, where we will have volunteers spread out through the city and county, Jackson-Madison County,” said Carter.

Volunteers can sign up from 1pm-4pm.

You can also do volunteering with members of Agape Christian Fellowship Church at RIFA at 11am.

And to end the evening, there will be an MLK Unity Service with various speakers like Mayor Scott Conger and Lane College President Logan Hampton at Englewood Baptist Church at 5:30pm.

“Our motto on tomorrow is when we fight together we win,” said Carter.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is observed every third Monday of January.