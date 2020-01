HOLLOW ROCK, Tenn. – A local woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

It was a big celebration Sunday for Miss Polly as she celebrates her birthday at the Life Care Center of Bruceton and Hollow Rock surrounded by family and friends.

Miss Polly was also awarded a celebration of 100 years by Bruceton mayor Robert Keeton.

Those close to Miss Polly say she is a life long resident of Tennessee and is loved by everyone.