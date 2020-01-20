Astronauts can read your child bedtime stories

Is the every night bedtime book routine getting a little old?

You could let an astronaut take over for a little while.

Story Time from Space is a project of the Global Space Education Foundation, sending children’s books to the International Space Station for astronauts to read aloud for your child.

The astronauts are videotaped reading the books, and the videos are later posted on the Story Time From Space website for children to listen to while watching the astronauts float in space.

The website also has “Science Time Videos” with astronauts demonstrating some fun science concepts found in the books they read.

For more information, go to the Story Time from Space website.