Bitterly Cold Today

Weather Update: 7:50 AM Monday, January 20 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a bitterly cold start to the morning as temperatures fell into the upper teens and low 20s. Skies were actually completely clear overnight, there is now however a deck of low clouds moving back into the area. They will make warming the temps today even more difficult. High temperature is forecast around 32, but I may have to adjust that down for Midday. This evening a clipper will rotate through the parent trough situated across the eastern US. There is a chance that there will be enough moisture somewhere in along the column to support snow flurries, or possibly even snow showers. Either way, it should not amount to much other than some small patches of blowing snow. Otherwise, it will be another bitterly cold overnight as temps fall into the low 20s to upper teens again with another reinforcing arctic high settling into the area.

