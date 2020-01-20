College’s NAACP chapter holds annual MLK program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cold didn’t slow people from coming out to the Lane College chapter of the NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King program.

“The whole purpose is to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King and to go out and be of service to all mankind,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority president Machelle Banks.

The morning started with breakfast, then the audience got pulled in right away to stand and sing a song, which reminded everyone that they are on freedom’s side.

Students gave personal testimonies about the problems they faced growing up and face today.

Groups were also giving free blood pressure checks and helping people register to vote.

But the celebration didn’t stop there. Everyone bundled up and walked from the T.R. White Sportsplex to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church to continue celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Once the day was over?

“Just really come together and just really remember what Martin Luther King really did for us, and just back in the day as in now, and really try to make a big improvement going forward,” said Phi Beta Lambda assistant to the treasurer Niajah Walker.