Gibson Co. celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TRENTON, Tenn. — Gibson County residents and leaders met at the Gibson County Courthouse to hear a message of unity, faith and love.

“Treat everybody like you would want to be treated. This is not just a black thing. This is a whole community,” organizer Sonja Dodd said.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event began in the courthouse where speakers delivered sermons, others performed songs of praise, and Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson read a proclamation.

Organizers said the ceremony acts as a way to connect the youth with King’s legacy.

“It’s very important that kids know what he went through for us, not just for colored people, but some white people went through it,” said organizer Shaniah Lee.

“They are so cooperative. I just asked them and they are more than willing to come in and help us do this program,” Dodd said.

After the service, a small group marched to First Baptist Church to hear a final sermon on King’s impact.

“Overwhelmed and happy, and I hope to continue doing this program,” Dodd said.