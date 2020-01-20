Hub City Mass Choir performs on Dr. MLK Jr. Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local choir honors unites to make sure Doctor Martin Luther King Junior lives on.

Twenty choirs gathered under one roof at the Historic Baptist Church in downtown Jackson at 6p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a second annual event.

Community members, families and friends commemorated to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We are honoring his legacy, all that he stood for all that he sacrificed for us. We are just trying to unite people under one roof to simply worship, to make and show a difference, to show it’s all about unity and about love and about coming together simply for a bigger cause for life,” said Terrence Dawson with Hub City Mass Choir.

“We are all doing the same thing, so why not do it under the same roof, you know? Unify and come together and sing and honor a legacy,” said E.J. Shelton with Hub City Mass Choir.

The church is located on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They plan to perform again next year.