Residents attend local church service commemorating Dr. King

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Monday morning to remember the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have to come together as a people,” Jackson-Madison County branch NAACP president Harrell Carter said. “Black, white, Hispanic, all people of different hues and color because that is what Dr. King’s legacy is all about.”

The Jackson-Madison County branch of NAACP, along with the Lane College branch and other local organizations, hosted the annual service. Those in attendance say the service is another way to bring unity to the community.

“I really did enjoy it,” Patricia Brooks Cooper, who attended the service, said. “I look forward to coming and supporting my culture as often as I can, and one of the things I am so impressed [by] is the unity between the different races.”

“I thought today’s service was an excellent program,” said Machelle Banks, who attended both the service and volunteer efforts afterward. “I enjoyed being out and fellowshipping with all the community members and celebrating MLK day.”

After the service, attendees also volunteered throughout the community by stepping in at nonprofits, doing community clean up events or other activities.

“Once or twice a year, we carry care packages to the nursing home or we do volunteer and participating and maybe bingo with the senior citizens at the nursing home,” said Mable Teamer, another volunteer.

“We were volunteering this morning at T.R. White Sportsplex. We will be going to a church program tonight and some will be working there at that program,” Banks said.

“Some of the words that were spoken about unity and going back to Dr. Martin Luther King and the dream that he had,” Cooper said. “Nowadays, even I can witness myself, my children, grandkids and friends and all fulfilling the dream, so it’s good to be able to fulfill the dream that he had.”