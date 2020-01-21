2 children shot 1 day after boy fatally wounded in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say two children have been shot and are in critical condition.

The shooting in Memphis comes just one day after a 10-year-old boy was fatally wounded in the city.

Police say a boy and a girl were injured in the shooting Monday night.

Both were taken to children’s hospital for treatment.

No information about a suspect has been released.

On Sunday, a 10-year-old boy was found wounded. Police said on Monday morning that he had died.