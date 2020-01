Akin named Liberty Tech head football coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a press release from Liberty Tech school officials this afternoon, the Crusaders officially named Scott Akin as their next head football coach.

Akin served the last 3 seasons on the Milan coaching staff, as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. Prior to his time at Milan, Akin served on the staff at Liberty Tech. Akin will also be entering his 14th year as high school football coach.