ALICE training sessions
Meet ALICE training sessions:
- Jan. 23
Carroll and Henry Counties
9 a.m.
McKenzie City Hall in McKenzie
- Jan. 23
Weakley County
2 p.m.
Simmons Bank at 106 University Street in Martin
- Jan. 28
Haywood county
9 a.m.
111 N. Washington Ave. in Brownsville
- Jan. 28
Madison, Chester, Crockett, Hardeman
2 p.m.
United Way of West Tennessee in Jackson
- Jan. 30
Henderson and Decatur Counties
9 a.m.
50 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington
- Jan. 30
McNairy County
2 p.m.
The Latta Theatre in Selmer