ALICE training sessions

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Meet ALICE training sessions:

  • Jan. 23
    Carroll and Henry Counties
    9 a.m.
    McKenzie City Hall in McKenzie
  • Jan. 23
    Weakley County
    2 p.m.
    Simmons Bank at 106 University Street in Martin
  • Jan. 28
    Haywood county
    9 a.m.
    111 N. Washington Ave. in Brownsville
  • Jan. 28
    Madison, Chester, Crockett, Hardeman
    2 p.m.
    United Way of West Tennessee in Jackson
  • Jan. 30
    Henderson and Decatur Counties
    9 a.m.
    50 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington
  • Jan. 30
    McNairy County
    2 p.m.
    The Latta Theatre in Selmer
