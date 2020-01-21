Event teaches art of hunting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is holding a Hunting and Fishing Academy in Dyersburg.

The event will provide attendees and their legal guardians with hands-on experience in learning to hunt waterfowl, according to a news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The event is taught by Hunt Masters who wish to pass on their skills to the next generation, according to the release.

To be eligible, applicants must have one parent or legal guardian in attendance, must be 9 to 16-years-old, must have completed the Tennessee Hunter Education course and the have a valid Tennessee Hunting Permit, according to the TWRA.

The release says that participants will be chosen from those that apply.

The event will be held on February 8, and is $50 for the person attending and $50 for the guardian attending.

Those wishing to apply can do so by visiting the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.

The event will also be held near Vonore in East Tennessee on February 29.