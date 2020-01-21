Henderson Co. Courthouse closing due to water leak

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency confirmed Tuesday in a Facebook post that the Henderson County Courthouse has closed early due to a water leak.

The courthouse will be closed the rest of the day Tuesday.

The post says crews hope to have repairs finished so the courthouse can reopen for normal business hours on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The closure is only for offices at the courthouse on Monroe Avenue in Lexington. This is not for the Henderson County Criminal Justice Complex, according to the post.