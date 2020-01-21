Jackson firefighter honored by Exchange Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local firefighter received a special award.

The Jackson Exchange Club named Jackson Fire Department’s Wesley Crowder as Firefighter of the Year.

Crowder works as a driver and hazmat technician at Station One.

Crowder joined the Jackson Fire Department in 2005 and has volunteered with the Madison County Fire Department for 20 years.

“It’s different. I ain’t much on receiving awards and stuff. I mean I love the job I do, and I do it because that’s what I like to do, and I don’t do it for any specific reason other than to help people and serve people,” said firefighter of the year Wesley Crowder.

Jackson Fire Department officials say they are thankful for Crowder’s years of service and dedication.