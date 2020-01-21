Local adoption group celebrates Chinese New Year at area restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local group celebrates their annual Chinese New Year event.

The celebration got underway Tuesday evening at Asia Garden with a local adoption group.

This group primarily adopts children from Asian countries.

Organizers of the event said they enjoy helping the children connect to their heritage.

“It just makes me very grateful that we are celebrating it all together, it’s that family feel you’re supposed to feel during Chinese New Year, and I just love being able to share this tradition with the rest of the Jackson community,” said Joy Yeh, marketing director with Asia Garden.

This year is the Year of the Rat.