Man charged after drugs found Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of running from gang unit investigators at a west Jackson home appeared in court.

Court documents say Jackson Police Department Gang Unit investigators were near Blackberry Trail on Thursday afternoon when investigators saw Trevion Swift run from a home.

Court documents say investigators knew Swift had warrants for his arrest, and chased him to Hollywood Drive, where he was arrested.

Investigators found Swift with marijuana, and found a gun underneath a nearby car, according to court documents.

Investigators say Swift told officers that he threw the gun, which was reported stolen last year in Indiana.