New security measures in place at JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is an emergency call tower. There’s now three of them at Jackson State Community College.

“[We] wanted to add an extra level of security here for the campus, to allow our students and staff to have an easier way to contact us if they needed anything,” said JSCC Police Chief Shane Young.

Each one is located in or near a parking lot on campus, which makes them accessible to anyone on campus. Using them is as simple as pushing the red button.

Once someone does push that call button on one of the towers, their location is sent to the Jackson State campus police. There is also a camera and a light on top that starts flashing, helping officers make sure they’re coming to the right spot.

But it’s not just if you feel like you’re in danger.

“We have a lot of students who come out here [who] may need a tire change, may need a battery, get their car boosted off. Whatever it may be, it gives them something easier to get in touch with my officers and let them come out and we can help them a lot easier,” Young said.

These emergency towers follow many other security measures that have been put in place.

More recently, all of the locks on the classroom doors have been updated to help keep students safe and prevent a possible intrusion.

The Jackson State Community College Police was established in 2013 with two officers on duty anytime class is in session.