Public responds to Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

JACKSON, Tenn.–“It doesn’t really concern me,” said Sherwin Jones.

“Oh yes, I think it’s one of the most important things in recent news,” said Nigel Bradley.

“I’d rather watch something else honestly,” said Daniel Stafford.

It’s been a little over a month since President Donald Trump has been impeached, and this continues to be a top story.

But some people in West Tennessee say the impeachment is not one of their main concerns.

“I don’t really care, because due to the fact that my life, the things that I have going on,” said John Tomlin.

“I don’t like politics all too much,” said Stafford.

Some feel otherwise.

“I’d think, I’d rather watch the impeachment,” said Sherwin Jones.

“It’s so important to know what’s going on,” said Anna Esquivel.

“It’s very important that we get to the bottom of what’s going on,” Nigel Bradley.

“And a lot of people don’t like Trump, and a lot of people want Trump out of office, so I really want to see exactly what’s going on,” said Jones.

“They’ve been impeaching him from the day it started, and he’s still in office, so it kind of rattles my brain a little bit, to say when is this really gone take place,” said Tomlin.

“You get to hear, what’s going on, it’s not filtered through, it’s not filtered through people who might have biases,” said Esquivel.

More coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump will be televised Wednesday afternoon on WBBJ ABC and CBS 7.