Separate strains cause twist in fight against flu

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control estimates this flu season has already caused 13 million reported cases, with 6,000 flu-related deaths.

In West Tennessee alone, there were over 500 reported cases of a flu-like illness in the first two weeks of 2020.

But this flu season provided new twists in the fight against the virus.

According to CDC data, there are two strains of the flu virus, the A-strain and the B-strain. Usually it’s the A-strain of the virus that goes around, but this year, the B-strain was the main culprit.

Since the end of September, the CDC says that the B-strain for the flu is responsible for over 56 percent of reported cases.

The presence of both strains also means that this year’s vaccine might not be the foolproof defense against the virus. The CDC says this year’s vaccine was only a 58 percent match with the B-strain.

Recent trends show that the number of reported flu cases in the state has gone down since hitting a high point in late December.

Health officials still recommend getting the vaccine. Even if you still get the flu, the vaccine can prevent the worst symptoms of the virus.

As always, if you do have the virus, it’s best to stay home and limit your chances of infecting others.