Sunshine Finally Returns

Weather Update: Tuesday, January 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started our morning off on the frigid side temperatures in the low 20s this morning. Though because skies remained cloudy from the clipper passage temps are just a hair warmer than yesterday. At least that is true on the thermometer. Wind was brisk between 5-15 mph most of the morning keeping the wind chill in the low teens all morning. Skies have mainly cleared north of I-40 so far, the added sunshine will help us make it back above freezing today. Although at the surface there is still an area of high pressure sliding east along the Ohio Valley. There will still be a light breeze between 5-10, which make it feel like its about freezing most of today.



