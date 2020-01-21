United Way holds training for “ALICE”

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Another county is getting informed on how to help low income families.

United Way of West Tennessee is once again holding training sessions for it’s new system called “ALICE.”

The system tracks families struggling to make ends meet and stands for, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

United Way held a training session in Humboldt and Dyersburg for it’s agents on Tuesday.

Organization president and CEO Matt Marshall says the goal is to make a bigger impact together.

“One of the big goals that we have is to kind of unite our nonprofits together. Hopefully so they can accomplish more through their partnership,” Marshall said.

United Way will be holding several more meetings across West Tennessee.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend. To find training sessions, check the “Seen on 7” section of the website.