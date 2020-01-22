Amber Alert issued for missing Middle Tennessee baby

LEBANON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby who investigators believe has been kidnapped.

The TBI says four-month-old Raymond Lyons, Jr., of Lebanon, was last seen this morning.

The TBI says he is believed to have been taken by Erika Barksdale, the baby’s mother. Barksdale does not have custody of the infant.

Raymond was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper on the front. He has brown eyes, is about 18-inches tall and weighs about 17 pounds.

Investigators do not have a vehicle description or possible direction of travel, according to the TBI.

Anyone who sees Barksdale or Raymond Lyons, Jr. is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.