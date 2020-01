JACKSON, Tenn.–A family quickly escapes when their home goes up in flames.

Firefighters rushed to 132 Edenwood Dri ve in East Jackson around 6:35 Wednesday night. Battalion Cheif Russell Downen says the fire started in the kitchen. Downen says there is heavy damage to one room and smoke damage to the entire house.

No one in the family is injured. Firefighters saved the family’s pet dog.

The family has a place to stay tonight.