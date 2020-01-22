Gibson County peaking during district schedule

DYER, Tenn. — The Gibson County girls basketball team finds themselves at the #8 spot in the state rankings in Class A, with a 14-7 overall record nearing the end of January.

Following Tuesday night’s win over Peabody, the Lady Pioneers improve to 4-0 in district play, and hold the top spot in the District 14 A standings. This year’s group has already begun to take the experience they gained from last year’s championship run and apply them into a team first brand of basketball. Knowing that every team they play is trying to knock them off, the Lady Pioneers recognize that success can only come through unity.

Gibson County will look to extend their perfect record in district play this Friday night against Madison.