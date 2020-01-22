Heart attack survivor shares story at annual event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was the annual Go Red for Women breakfast.

A heart attack survivor Amy Flippin shared her story of how heart disease has impacted her family. The story started with her mom.

“[While] getting her second EKG for the day, she flatlined. She survived. She was 46-years-old,” Flippin said.

Amy was only 16 at the time.

Then when Amy was 38, she was at her daughter’s soccer game and she started having pain down her arms and along the top of her chest and back. A friend called an ambulance.

“The ambulance picked me up and I had to tell my children ‘Goodbye’ for what I thought was going to be the last time. I told them I loved them and I was proud of them,” she said.

Amy says after having to convince the nurse to do some tests, she was told she had a heart attack.

“Do not be afraid to be your own advocate. Only you know you. Only you know what your body feels like,” she said.

Amy says the reason she shared her story was to emphasize the need for research, so that future generations won’t have to worry about heart disease.

Throughout 2020, you can expect a lot of the same fun events that raise money and awareness for the American Heart Association.

“We do have the Circle of Red Celebration coming up and the Red Tie Society on the 11th. The Go Red for Women dinner and event night is March 26,” said Christy Futrell, regional director of the American Heart and Stroke Association.

Later this year, there will also be the annual West Tennessee Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash at Union University.

More information about the American Heart Association is available on their website.