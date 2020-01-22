Increasing Clouds And Slightly Warmer

Weather Update: Wednesday, January 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off once again with frigid temps in the mid to low 20s. It will feel a tad warmer, only because the wind isn’t blowing this morning. For today, clouds will gradually increase through this morning. It should be mainly overcast today, however as the main system that is located in the central Plains draws closer, wind will pick up, but out of the south, that will help temps climb back into the low 40s, despite the lack of appreciable sunshine. Still quite chilly. Tonight skies will remain mainly cloudy. The atmosphere should be saturated enough to support precipitation. At onset, a process called evaporative cooling may allow precipitation to start off as a Wintry Mix, that will shift to all rain which will continue most of the day on Thursday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe