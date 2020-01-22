JMCSS Long Range Planing Committee discusses future goals

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Long Range Planning Committee with the Jackson-Madison County School Board met Wednesday to discuss goals for the future.

During the meeting, members agreed that teacher retention and more preschools are important goals for the school system in the next 3 to 5 years.

Board members also brought up prioritizing discipline at Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

“One of the ones I’m pushing for is a team to create a high school for the arts so that’s still out to count. So I do feel that we might be able to get that if I keep pushing hard enough,” said Jackson-Madison County School Board member Doris Black.

The next school board meeting is February 13.