Lawmaker wants to increase gun safety in vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One lawmaker is aiming to increase safety when it comes to guns in vehicles.

House Bill 1713, penned by Rep. G.A. Hardaway, (D) Memphis, would add a civil penalty if a gun is left unattended in a car or boat with minors present.

The penalty would not apply if the inside of the car or boat is secured, the gun is hidden from sight, or if the gun is secured from any minors in the car or boat.

First time offenders would have to pay a $50 fine, and the second offense and any following would cost $100, and offenders would have to take a gun safety course.

Another goal of the bill is to cut down gun thefts from cars.

“You have to secure your weapon. If you don’t do that, you’re putting, not only your immediate family and friends and those around you at risk, but these guns have also been documented as being stolen and used subsequently in criminal activity,” Rep. Hardaway said.

According to the Center for American Progress, gun stolen from cars in Memphis increased 38 percent from 2015 to 2016, with 851 guns stolen from cars.

In 2019, Safe Tennessee Project reports 25 incidents of children accessing guns due to negligent storage.

If the law is passed, it would take effect July 1, 2020.