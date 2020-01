GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a man was killed in a crash near Atwood late Tuesday night.

THP says Richard Casey, 38, of Bradford, was killed after his Chevrolet S-10 truck went off the right side of State Highway 105, causing the truck to flip.

According to a crash report, the wreck was reported around 11:45 p.m.

No other vehicles or injuries were reported in the crash.