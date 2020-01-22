Mugshots : Madison County : 01/21/20 – 01/22/20

1/26 Brandon Morgan Violation of probation, sex offender registry violations

2/26 Darryl Lamb Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/26 Deadrick Pack Assault

4/26 Dominique Turner Violation of probation



5/26 Donald Bradley Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

6/26 Donnie Douglas Violation of probation

7/26 Earlessa McClellan Schedule VI drug violations

8/26 Gregory Hills Violation of community corrections



9/26 Jason Ward Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/26 Kamondre Mcneal Schedule VI drug violations

11/26 Lee Wilkes Violation of probation

12/26 Malcolm Fuller Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange



13/26 Margaret Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/26 Markeith Cole Violation of community corrections

15/26 Orlandis Glenn Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

16/26 Quatavious Long Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/26 Ray Harvison Schedule II drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, disorderly conduct, DUI

18/26 Roy Brown Violation of probation

19/26 Roy Byrum Violation of probation

20/26 Sadonia Fisher Violation of probation



21/26 Shivonda Swinney Aggravated burglary

22/26 Stephun Bush Attempted murder

23/26 Tashanta McClellan Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations

24/26 Teresa Lawler Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/26 Terry Wynn altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment O, possession of methamphetamine

26/26 William Wells Driving on revoked/suspended license





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/22/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.