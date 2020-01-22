Suspect in custody after Saturday shooting at local restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon at a west Jackson restaurant.

Stephun Bush is currently charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting at a person in the parking lot of Back Yard Bar-Be-Cue on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Court documents say the victim told investigators that he saw Bush start shooting at him in the parking lot, before the victim was able to return fire.

Court documents say Bush left the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

Jackson police say officers served a warrant at a north Jackson home and arrested Bush on Tuesday.

Investigators say the shooting was a targeted act.

Court documents say Bush had previously had an argument with the victim.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.