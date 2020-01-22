Three pets die after west Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Tenn.– A family is able to escape a house fire Wednesday night in west Jackson.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to a home on Edenwood Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say the blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen. Officials say the home sustained heavy damage in one room, and smoke damage to the entire home.

The fire department says one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. However, three of the family’s dogs died in the fire, according to the fire department.

Officials say firefighters were able to revive a fourth dog, who is expected to recover.