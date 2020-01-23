Bolivar police chief looks back on first year

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A year ago, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Robinson spoke with Michael Jones just a few days after he became police chief in Bolivar. A year later, Jones says he’s learned a lot.

“I don’t get to meet the public as much. It’s not like it was when I was on the street, but I feel like we’re making progress,” Chief Jones said.

One of their biggest goals was building a stronger relationship with the community.

“We accomplished our first citizens academy. We got to work with the public,” he said.

They learned from investigators about crime scenes, including fingerprinting, toured the jail and overall got a general knowledge of what goes into law enforcement.

“Two of our officers won the TNHSO Seat Belt Award and Safety Seat Award,” Chief Jones said.

The police department also teamed up with the Whiteville police to hold a Child Safety Seat Check Day.

“What I’m most proud of is, we got the most outstanding police department through MADD for West Tennessee,” Chief Jones said.

Only one police department in each of the three regions receives this award each year.

In 2020, he says the department hopes more people will feel comfortable and safe enough to report more crimes.

“If the person keeps getting away with it, they’re going to keep doing that crime. So when you call it in, and if we can catch them, you’re keeping your neighbor or your daughter or child from getting robbed, and doing them same experience that you’re going through,” Chief Jones said.

The police department also worked with the fire department and others at different events to show kids they can trust them and that it’s okay to talk to police officers.