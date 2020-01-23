Boys and Girls Clubs offers sweets for Valentine’s Day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local club is finding a sweet way to raise money.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Humboldt is selling chocolate covered strawberries just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The fundraiser started with former celebrity chef Tim Hayes.

Hayes is a Humboldt native and started the fundraiser four years ago.

You can place your order from now until February 10.

A half dozen chocolate covered strawberries are $12 and a full dozen is $24.

“[It’s] one of our most profitable fundraisers that we’ve had here,” said Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt director Gladys Robinson

You can pick your order up on February 13 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and February 14 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

If you would like to place an order, contact Robinson at (731) 567-0067.