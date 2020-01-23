Former Parsons PTO president indicted on theft, forgery charge

PARSONS, Tenn. — The former president of the Parsons Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has been indicted on charges of theft and forgery.

According to a news release, Mallory Parrish is now charged with one count of theft over $1,000 and two counts of forgery.

Investigators believe Parrish stole at least $2,193 from the PTO between January 2016 and October 2018, according to the release. The release says she resigned as PTO president in October 2018.

The release says Parrish is believed to have made $1,000 in undocumented cash withdrawls, made unauthorized purchases for more than $700 at Walmart, and failed to deposit $478 in cash that was collected through a fundraiser.

The release says Parrish paid back over $1,000 to the PTO, leaving a total shortage of $1,193.

Investigators noted that Parrish allegedly forged the signature of the PTO treasurer on six reimbursement checks written to Parrish, and used funds for $1,193 in questionable purchases, the release says.

Records indicate Parrish was booked into the Decatur County Jail Thursday morning, but has since been released.