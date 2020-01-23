Gov. Lee to introduce fetal heartbeat abortion legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced plans Thursday to submit legislation to the Tennessee General Assembly to prohibit abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to a news release.

The release says the legislation would make Tennessee one of the most pro-life states in the country.

The release says the legislation would include provisions including a requirement that the mother undergo an ultrasound prior to the abortion and prohibiting abortions if the physician is aware that the mother is seeking the abortion due to race, sex, or health or disability diagnosis of the child.

The new law would also create a “ladder” provision modeled after Missouri law to protect against legal challenges, which would create sequential abortion prohibitions at two-week gestational age intervals, as well as severability clauses.