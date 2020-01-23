Jackson police asking for help locating missing man

JACKSON, Tenn.–Police need your help locating a missing man.

According to investigators from the Jackson Police Department, 86-year-old Murry Cook was last seen leaving his home on Campbell Street in Jackson at around 2 p.m., Thursday. Cook is driving a white 2016 Ford Taurus with Tennessee tags, 385-KQM.

Investigators say Cook is around 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants, and a windbreaker.

If you have any information on where Cook could be, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest on this developing story.