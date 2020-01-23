Lady Hawks working towards another district title

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the recent years, the South Side Lady Hawks have established themselves as a premier girls basketball program in the West Tennessee area.

At this point in the season, Coach McNeal’s team is second in the District 14 AA standings with a 5-2 record. The Lady Hawks suffered a few key injuries to start the season, but have found a way to overcome those obstacles by getting younger players valuable experience. It’s that attention to simple details that gives South Side their best chance to repeat a district championship.

The Lady Hawks will conclude this week at home against Chester County tomorrow night, looking to avenge their loss back in December.