Lexington locking in before tough road stretch

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After a slow start to the season, the Lexington boys basketball team has begun to find their identity, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers are currently 10-9 overall with a 5-3 district record, and continuing to improve each week.

Following tomorrow night’s game against Adamsville, the next part of the Lexington schedule consists three consecutive road games. The Tigers recognize the importance of the final stretch of the regular season, as they look to build momentum heading into the District 14 AA tournament.