Mugshots : Madison County : 01/17/20 – 01/21/20

1/41 Jordan Boyles Simple domestic assault

2/41 Lloyd Ellison Failure to appear

3/41 Jeremy Sutherland Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/41 James Holliday Schedule II drug violations, driving while unlicensed



5/41 William White Public intoxication

6/41 Michael Holiday Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/41 Rafeal Robinson Violation of probation

8/41 Daveon Brister Failure to appear



9/41 Raven Bloomingburg Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/41 Scendarius Marable Aggravated burglary

11/41 Chelsea J. Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/41 Roosevelt Robinson Fugitive - Hold for other agency



13/41 Walter Bryson Jr. Simple domestic assault

14/41 Pallario Shelley Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/41 Nicholas Sinclair Failure to appear, violation of probation

16/41 Miguel Camacho Violation of community corrections



17/41 Jerry Greer Simple domestic assault, vandalism

18/41 James McCullum Simple domestic assault

19/41 Monterio Anderson Driving while unlicensed

20/41 Jondarius Pirtle Assault, contraband in a penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, escape, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage



21/41 Charles Jones Driving while unlicensed

22/41 Richard Webb Simple domestic assault

23/41 Montarious Rivers Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/41 Carlium Brooks Violation of probation



25/41 Paul Bennett Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/41 Octaveious Polk Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, interfere with emergency call, failure to appear

27/41 Keith Alan Hussey Vandalism

28/41 Brian Ware Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



29/41 Joey Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/41 Brian Omar Lenon Possession of stolen property, criminal simulation, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

31/41 Tony Williams Violation of probation

32/41 Tocia Yvette Cobb Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass



33/41 Terreal Dickerson Simple domestic assault, vandalism

34/41 Saidrick Pewitte Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

35/41 Ethan Denton Violation of community corrections

36/41 Abraham Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/41 Taylor Weddle Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/41 Victor Conley Retaliation for past action, DUI, public intoxication, reckless endangerment

39/41 Latricia Godwin Aggravated assault, vandalism

40/41 Montreal Thompson Violation of probation



41/41 Dequan Johnson Violation of community corrections



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/21/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.