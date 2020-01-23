Mugshots : Madison County : 01/17/20 – 01/21/20 January 23, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/41Jordan Boyles Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Lloyd Ellison Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Jeremy Sutherland Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41James Holliday Schedule II drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41William White Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Michael Holiday Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Rafeal Robinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41Daveon Brister Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41Raven Bloomingburg Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41Scendarius Marable Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41Chelsea J. Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Roosevelt Robinson Fugitive - Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Walter Bryson Jr. Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Pallario Shelley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Nicholas Sinclair Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Miguel Camacho Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Jerry Greer Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41James McCullum Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41Monterio Anderson Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41Jondarius Pirtle Assault, contraband in a penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, escape, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Charles Jones Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Richard Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Montarious Rivers Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Carlium Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Paul Bennett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Octaveious Polk Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, interfere with emergency call, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Keith Alan Hussey Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Brian Ware Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Joey Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Brian Omar Lenon Possession of stolen property, criminal simulation, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41Tony Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Tocia Yvette Cobb Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41Terreal Dickerson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Saidrick Pewitte Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Ethan Denton Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Abraham Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Taylor Weddle Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Victor Conley Retaliation for past action, DUI, public intoxication, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Latricia Godwin Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Montreal Thompson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41Dequan Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/21/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest