Mugshots : Madison County : 01/22/20 – 01/23/20

1/25 Tamara Lemons Violation of community corrections

2/25 Wayne Hollimon Assault

3/25 Timothy Mcgowen Violation of community corrections

4/25 Sheri Wolfe Violation of community corrections



5/25 Stephanie Guyton Violation of community corrections

6/25 Shawn Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/25 Mack C. Napier Failure to appear

8/25 Makayla Cole Contempt of court



9/25 Luteika Tyus Failure to appear

10/25 Korlan Dunlap Failure to appear

11/25 Kendrick West Contempt of court

12/25 Jonah Groves Violation of probation



13/25 John Edward Euell Schedule VI drug violations, DUI

14/25 Jhara Watkins Failure to appear

15/25 Jasper Bond Failure to appear

16/25 Darius Green Failure to appear



17/25 Danyual S. Jackson Failure to appear

18/25 Corey Deon Reid Stalking, harassment-domestic assault

19/25 Charisse Holloman Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/25 Brittany Long Failure to appear



21/25 Brian Pleasants Failure to appear

22/25 Anthony Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/25 Amyauah Mcfadden Driving while unlicensed

24/25 Amy Davis Theft under $1,000, violation of probation



25/25 Amber Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/23/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.