Mugshots : Madison County : 01/22/20 – 01/23/20 January 23, 2020

Tamara Lemons - Violation of community corrections
Wayne Hollimon - Assault
Timothy Mcgowen - Violation of community corrections
Sheri Wolfe - Violation of community corrections
Stephanie Guyton - Violation of community corrections
Shawn Williamson - Driving on revoked/suspended license
Mack C. Napier - Failure to appear
Makayla Cole - Contempt of court
Luteika Tyus - Failure to appear
Korlan Dunlap - Failure to appear
Kendrick West - Contempt of court
Jonah Groves - Violation of probation
John Edward Euell - Schedule VI drug violations, DUI
Jhara Watkins - Failure to appear
Jasper Bond - Failure to appear
Darius Green - Failure to appear
Danyual S. Jackson - Failure to appear
Corey Deon Reid - Stalking, harassment-domestic assault
Charisse Holloman - Driving on revoked/suspended license
Brittany Long - Failure to appear
Brian Pleasants - Failure to appear
Anthony Brooks - Driving on revoked/suspended license
Amyauah Mcfadden - Driving while unlicensed
Amy Davis - Theft under $1,000, violation of probation
Amber Walker - Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/23/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.