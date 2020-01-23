‘Project iGuardian’ warns parents and educators about online dangers for children

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — ‘Project iGuardian’ is an initiative started by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



They are going across the country teaching educators and parents the importance of protecting students online.

Now, they are making a stop in West Tennessee.

“We have invited ‘Project iGuardian’ to Lexington Middle School just to make the community aware of some of the things that are going on about social media; the dangers, dark web, and online predators,” said Principal of Lexington Middle School, Whitney Owens.

Owens explains why students are not allowed to attend the presentation.

“Kids are smart and they know things,” said Owens. “They can do things with their phones and online that the parents just don’t know and because technology is just getting so advanced.”

An agent with the Department of Homeland Security informs parents and educators about private settings, inappropriate social media sites and how to track locations.

“We hope that this will inform the community about what’s going on and hopefully keep our kids safe,” said Owens.