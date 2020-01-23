TBI issues Amber Alert for missing Chattanooga girl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Chattanooga girl.

The TBI says 12-year-old Lucy Lucas was reported missing from Chattanooga and could possibly be in the Nashville area.

Lucy is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.

She is about 4-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen at her Chattanooga home.

Anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.