TWRA warns of online fishing license scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning residents about a new online scam targeting those searching for a Tennessee fishing license.

The website appears as an advertisement in Google searches for “Tennessee Fishing License,” according to a news release.

The release says once you click the link, the website allows you to enter your personal information, including name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address.

The release says the website will accept the information, but does not ask for payment for the license.

The website appears to have been created outside the United States, and the TWRA is working to get the website shut down, according to the release.

Anyone who has submitted information through the scam website is asked to monitor or freeze their credit, the release says.

The only way Tennessee residents can buy a hunting or fishing license online is through the Go Outdoors Tennessee website.